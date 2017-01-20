104-year-old woman awake during heart surgery

Pat Marble is 104 years old and she was awake during her heart surgery. (Photo: KARE 11)

TWIN CITIES, Minn. - A recent medical breakthrough is helping heart surgery patients get back on their feet faster.

Doctors at Abbott Northwestern are keeping patients wide awake during surgery to have a heart valve replaced.

On Tuesday, a patient doctors describe as a "special lady" underwent a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, commonly called TAVR. Instead of opening the chest, doctors use a series of catheters to insert a new heart valve.

Pat Marble is 104 years old and she was awake during her surgery. She was slightly sedated and local anesthesia was used.

"Patients really appreciate it because they are awake early after the procedure and recover much easier," said Dr. Mario Goessl, of the Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern.

Marble leads a very active lifestyle kayaking, sledding, baking, volunteering and making stained glass.

"It was amazing to me that she could be out there paddling for an hour at a time," said Craig Wiklund, Marble's grandson.

"She kind of thrives on doing things to make other people happy," said Peg Wiklund, Marble's daughter.

Recently, Marble slowed down as she experienced shortness of breath due to severe aortic stenosis. She needed a new heart valve and within about an hour, doctors finished the procedure.

During the procedure, doctors spoke with Pat to make sure she was comfortable. When it was over, she was already talking about getting outside.

"We're talking about a procedure where someone is under conscious sedation and may leave the hospital a day later, it's an amazing improvement," said Dr. Goessl.

Allina Health says the procedure is typically reserved for people who cannot undergo open-heart surgery or for people whom surgery is too risky.

