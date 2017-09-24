Girl, 4, Shoots Self While Grabbing Candy in Grandma's Purse

Yanelly Zoller, also known as Nelly, snuggles with her grandfather’s dog, Venus. (Photo: Shane Zoller)

TAMPA, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl died of a gunshot wound last week while reaching into her grandmother’s purse looking for candy.

Yanelly Zoller found a gun in the purse and accidentally pulled the trigger, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

The Tampa Police Department is still investigating, but do not have a reason to doubt the story.

The family is raising money for the girl’s funeral costs on crowdfunding websites GoFundMe.com and You Caring.com.

Go to the Tampa Bay Times’ website for more information.

