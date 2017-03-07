A Day Without a Woman: Here's what you need to know
Led by the same organization that created the Women's March on Washington, this time the group is urging women to refrain from any kind of labor or spending to show the value of women on March 8, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK
WUSA 9:25 AM. EST March 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Parents Upset at Pelion Middle School
-
Fatal Hit and Run Suspect Arrested
-
Carolina student arrested, facing deportation
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
Lexington to Buyback Flood Damaged Homes
-
School Holds Roundtable to Help Boys
-
Retire to Buffett
-
Newberry Adding $1.5 Million Tennis Complex
-
Shark Pups at Riverbanks Zoo
More Stories
-
Overturned Big Rig Blocking I-126Mar. 7, 2017, 10:37 a.m.
-
USC's Thornwell Named SEC Player of the YearMar. 7, 2017, 12:23 p.m.
-
Parents Upset Over Failing Conditions at Pelion…Mar. 6, 2017, 11:27 p.m.