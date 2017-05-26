'Music is meant to heal us': Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 23: Ariana Grande performs during her "Dangerous Woman" tour at Madison Square Garden on February 23. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records) (Photo: Kevin Mazur, 2017 Kevin Mazur)

Ariana Grande will return to Manchester for a benefit show supporting the victims and families affected by the suicide bombing attack at her Monday concert in the city, according to a tweet from her account.

The attack killed 22 people and injured hundreds of others.

In the tweet posted on Friday afternoon, a note signed "Ari" read: "My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones."

More details about the show, which will "raise money for the victims and their families," will be released at a later date, according to the announcement.

