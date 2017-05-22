19 dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in UK

Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images) (Photo: Dave Thompson, 2017 Getty Images)

LONDON - Several explosions at an Ariana Grande concert are believed to be the work of terrorists, police said Monday, killing at least 19 people and sending thousands of terrified concert-goers running for the exits as chaos unfolded in a Manchester arena.

At least 50 others were injured and photos from the scene showed carnage as scores of ambulances and paramedics rushed to the area. Grande, who was just finishing her performance when the explosions happened around 10:35 p.m. local time, was not among the injured.

The Greater Manchester Police Department reported via Twitter that the agency is treating the explosions as a terror attack.

Eyewitnesses told local television that the concert was just wrapping up when the thunderous explosions could be heard. Manchester Arena holds 21,000 people, according to its website.

So far no one has claimed responsibility for the apparent attack. But Rita Katz, a terrorism analyst and the co-founder of the Search International Terrorist Entities (SITE) Intelligence Group, a private intelligence firm in Washington, D.C., said that the terror group ISIS has celebrated the attack on social media.

Witness Kiera Dawber tearfully told CNN that there was a "massive, massive explosion" followed by a chaotic scene of screams, shouts, shoes and handbags strewn about, and about 20 bodies on the floor of a hallway. "You could see straight off that they were just dead," Dawber said.

Outside, traffic was at a standstill as fleeing concert goers ran through the streets, Dawber said.

The tragedy brought out best in some local residents, who took to the Facebook page of the Manchester police to offer free rides and even their homes to panicked concert goers.

The attack appears to have been either in the main hallway of the arena, or just outside the hallway, British Transport Police said. Emergency responders set up a triage area in the arena.

Twitter was abuzz with video of panicked fans running out of the Manchester Arena. A Grande label rep told Variety that there were two loud bangs at the concert venue.

Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard in London.

