Jeff Sessions begins testimony before Senate panel
Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that any suggestion that he colluded with Russian officials while he was advising the Trump campaign is 'an appalling and detestable lie.'
WUSA 3:29 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lexington Deputies Search for Missing Woman
-
New Development Changing Huger Street Area
-
Stolen Truck Involved in Serious Crash in Columbia
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Driver finds python under the hood
-
Residents Vote on Tax to Repair Lake Dogwood
-
GA Prison Guards Killed by Inmates
-
Man Accused of Child Sex Crimes
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
More Stories
-
LIVE: Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions Testifies About…Jun 13, 2017, 3:05 p.m.
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the runJun 13, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
Apparent Stolen Truck Crashes in ColumbiaJun 13, 2017, 12:00 p.m.