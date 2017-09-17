Beaumont Family Who Escaped Harvey to Waco Struck by Second Tragedy

WACO - One month after Hurricane Harvey, tragedy has struck a father and his daughters for the second time.

Days after checking into a Waco Hotel to escape the storm, Joseph Ardoin's wife suddenly died – leaving him with little money and five girls to raise.

Lashundrea Lemon loved Waco so much. Lemon and her family were planning to move there soon from Beaumont which is why Waco was where they fled to when Hurricane Harvey hit. However, in just days she started feeling sick. She was rushed to the ER and never returned to her family.

Despite their smiling faces, these five sisters aged one, three, four, six and 10 have been through a lot.

“We have to go back and undo everything she did, everything, getting the kids back to school. It’s hard,”

Hurricane Harvey took away their home and everything they had. They checked into Home2 Suites and four days later their 28-year-old mother Lashundrea suddenly stopped breathing.She was rushed to the hospital and died leaving there father Joseph - to raise them alone.

“My daughter-in-law didn’t make it,” Ardoin's mother Sarah said. “My son is left with five girls, five of them. There’s so much a mother can do. I can’t fix it this time.”

From changing diapers to combing hair, Joseph’s mom and sister have stepped up to help. The two oldest girls have enrolled in Waco ISD but are in dire need of shoes and clothes.

Ardoin is also in need, he is looking for work and a place for the family to stay.

Bubbas 33 in Waco said they are holding a fundraiser to get them on their feet.

“To see those girls and them here in the community of Waco. I think it’s a good idea for us as a business and a community to reach out and welcome them into our community,” Phillip Dunn with Bubbas 33 said.

For now, the family’s focus is being there for the five little girls.

“We’re going to have to continue to show them that your mom love you and we love you too and I’m here for you,” Aunt Isis Booker said.

There is still no cause of death for Lashaundrea. Her family said she had no health issues. Bubba’s 33 will be hosting its fundraiser on September 26. On September 30, Waco River Safari will also have a fundraiser for the family.

Right now, the family is working to get Lashaundrea’s body back to Beaumont and pay for the funeral.

Anyone wanting to drop off donations can take them to Home2 Suites in Waco.

Address: 2500 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX 76706

If you would like to get involved in the fundraiser for his family or to make a donation, please contact Carlena Lesso at 254-855-0664 or via email at carlena.lesso@gmail.com.

© 2017 KCEN-TV