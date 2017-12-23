WLTX
Boyfriend, dressed as Santa, surprises SC teacher with marriage proposal

Santa Claus delivers a special surprise to one South Carolina teacher: an engagement ring!

Mike McCormick, WYFF (NBC) , WCNC 2:32 PM. EST December 23, 2017

CHESNEE, S.C. (WYFF) -- A South Carolina teacher received an unexpected surprise from Santa earlier this week...a marriage proposal!

Traci Thompson, a science teacher at Rainbow Lake Middle School in Chesnee, was shocked when Santa arrived during a school assembly and dropped to one knee.  The jolly old elf turned out to be her boyfriend, Chris Garrett, in disguise.

"I'm really exited. I'm happy. She's the girl, the girl of my dreams. Everything I want," Garrett said after Thompson said "yes." 

