WLTX
Close

Car crashes near Times Square, multiple injured

TEGNA 12:22 PM. EDT May 18, 2017

Multiple people are injured after being hit by a car near Times Square. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The New York Police Department tweeted "Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area."

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories