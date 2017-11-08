Pastor preparing congregation for the unimaginable

Pastor Ken Anderson of Canaan Baptist Church in Gainsville, Ga prepares his congregation for an active shooter scenario. (Photo: WXIA)

GAINESVILLE, Ga – Pastor Ken Anderson did something he never thought he would have to do: he hired a company to prepare his congregation for an active shooter scenario.

Pastor Anderson explained that times are changing and his job is to protect his people.

Rodney Smith provides tactical firearms training to organizations thru his company Georgia Firearms and Security Training Academy (FASTA). Smith understands training churches may be controversial to some but believes, in today’s world, it’s not,”If it will happen, it’s when will it will happen again.”

Smith spent 24 years in the United States Navy and 13 years as a police officer.

After the Charleston church shooting in 2015, he started the company with a mission is to help the public be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

Since then he has trained more than 20 churches in the North Georgia area.

