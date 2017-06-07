Trump to nominate ex-Justice Department official Christopher Wray to lead FBI

ARLINGTON, VA - MAY 29: President Donald Trump speaks at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Trump will nominate former Justice Department official Christopher Wray for FBI director to replace James Comey, who was abruptly fired last month as he conducted an investigation into possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

The president made the announcement early Wednesday morning via Twitter.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

A former chief of the Justice Department's Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005, Wray served during the administration of President George W. Bush. During his time in the government, Wray was a member of the administration's Corporate Fraud Task Force and oversaw the fraud prosecutions of former executives at Enron Corp.

Trump made the announcement a day before former director Comey is due to testify about the Russia investigation and the circumstances behind his dismissal.

Comey is expected to say that Trump asked him to ease up on an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who is involved in the Russia probe.

A special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, is heading up an investigation into links between Trump's presidential campaign last year and Russians who sought to influence the election by hacking Democrats. Various congressional committees are also investigating.'

