200 firefighters respond to massive fire in London apartment building

TEGNA 10:36 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters are responding to a massive fire in a London apartment building early on Wednesday morning in the U.K., according to the London Fire Brigade.

The brigade tweeted a photo of the high rise building engulfed in flames. 

People are likely trapped in the 24 story building, which contains 120 homes, The Guardian reported. 

This story is developing and will continue to be updated. 

