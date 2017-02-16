Firefall wows visitors at California's Yosemite National Park

The "firefall" phenomenon at California’s Yosemite National Park is back.
In mid-February each year, the sun hits the Horsetail Fall at just the right angle to create an illusion that looks like lava flowing off the side of the cliff instead of water.
The firefall only lasts for a few minutes at sunset, and draws hundreds of visitors hoping to capture an out-of-this-world shot.
The Return of Firefall I had published photographs of this phenomenon last year. This year, I feel fortunate to have been one of the firsts to witness it. In fact, I just drove back home after seeing this unforgettable moment. This is the Horse tail waterfall in the Yosemite National Park. Every year for a few days in February, the sun sets at a certain angle and illuminates the waterfall in luminescent orange and red, making it look like a molten lava. More information on this phenomenon is here, http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/02/160219-yosemite-firefall-waterfall-sunset-pictures-nature/.
Photographer Sangeeta Dey posted a picture of the natural phenomenon on Instagram.
"This year, I feel fortunate to have been one of the firsts to witness it," Dey said in a post. "In fact, I just drove back home after seeing this unforgettable moment."
Firefall, which only occurs in the middle of February if very specific conditions are met, was out in full force today. I'd never witnessed it before, and it was absolutely worth the three-hour drive out (and three hours back), just to see it. (This update is a crosspost from my ongoing 365 project. More photos are available on my tumblr at vagabondvivant.tumblr.com)
The Horestail Fall is a seasonal waterfall that only flows in the late winter and early spring.
