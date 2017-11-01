WLTX
Free Taco Bell TODAY! (Yes, You Heard That Right.)

Celebrate 2017 Taco Hero Cameron Maybin by stealing your free Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell!

Rose White , WKYC 10:22 AM. EDT November 01, 2017

Enjoy a FREE Doritos Locos Taco Wedensday, November 1, thanks to Houston outfielder Cameron Maybin's base steal in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series.

Taco Bell is currently running its Steal a Base, Steal a Taco campaign. In Game 2 of the World Series, Houston outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base, winning free tacos for everyone.

Maybin has since become America's Taco Hero. 

So, head on over to your local Taco Bell between 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to 'steal' one free Doritos Locos Taco.

 

