Free Taco Bell TODAY! (Yes, You Heard That Right.)

Enjoy a FREE Doritos Locos Taco Wedensday, November 1, thanks to Houston outfielder Cameron Maybin's base steal in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series.
Taco Bell is currently running its Steal a Base, Steal a Taco campaign. In Game 2 of the World Series, Houston outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base, winning free tacos for everyone.
Maybin has since become America's Taco Hero.
So, head on over to your local Taco Bell between 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to 'steal' one free Doritos Locos Taco.
