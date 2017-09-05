Graham Challenges Trump: Help Congress Address DACA

(Photo: WLTX)

A Republican senator is urging President Donald Trump to get personally involved in advancing legislation that would put a select group of young immigrants on a path to U.S. citizenship.



Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says Trump should "work the phones" to get the votes needed to pass the bill Graham is sponsoring with Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat.



Their legislation would allow young immigrants who grew up in the U.S. to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship if they meet several requirements. They have to have come to the United States as children, graduate from high school and pass background checks.



Graham says the bill "is a good down payment on what will eventually be a comprehensive solution to a broken immigration system."

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will wind down the program to protect young immigrants from deportation.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called the program known as DACA as an "unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch."



He says the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.



Sessions says the U.S. needs to have a lawful immigration that "serves the national interest" and the U.S. cannot admit everyone who wants to come to the country.

© 2017 Associated Press