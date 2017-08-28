How to Help Those Affected by Tropical Storm Harvey

Volunteers & cops from the neiborhood security patrol help to rescue residents & their dogs in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27 in Houston Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Many people are starting to ask how they can provide help to those affected by the fury of Tropical Storm Harvey.

As a category 4 hurricane, Harvey slammed the Gulf Coast of Texas north of Corpus Christi, flattening communities and leaving devastation and destruction in its wake on early Saturday.

By Sunday morning, more than 24 inches of rain had fallen in Houston, with more continuing to fall, causing catastrophic floods.

Here's how you can help those in need in Houston and other areas in Texas ravaged by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Texas Cares

11Alive and our parent company TEGNA is raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Donate. here.

The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has shelters open now across parts of Texas affected by Tropical Storm Harvey, and is prepared to extend those shelters across portions of the Gulf Coast as Harvey's rains shift eastward into Louisiana. Truckloads of supplies are being distributed and volunteers are in place.

To support the American Red Cross and its efforts for those affected by Harvey please click here.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is providing physical, emotional and spiritual care to those survivors and relief workers in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Harvey. Disaster teams from the Salvation Army are moving into those areas and will remain in those communities providing recovery efforts and providing ongoing assistance to those in need.

Additionally, the Salvation Army stands ready to mobilize in Louisiana and Mississippi in the event Harvey's fury moves into those states.

To support the Salvation Army and its efforts for those affected by Harvey, please click here.

Texas Diaper Bank

The Texas Diaper Bank was established by ten local United Methodist Churches in San Antonio, and since 1997 has been working to meet the needs of babies, children with disabilities and seniors in crisis. They have been partnering with 26 non-profit agencies and served thousands in 10 south Texas counties.

To donate to the Texas Diaper Bank, please click here and designate your donation to Disaster Relief.

Catholic Charities USA

Catholic Charities USA is the official domestic relief agency of the US Catholic Church, and provides long-term support to those affected by disasters across the nation. They provide this support without regard for religion, social or economic background for the entire community.

To donate to Catholic Charities USA, please click here.

Samaritan's Purse

Samaritan's Purse has positioned disaster relief materials and personnel in Texas and in order to move into the hardest-hit areas as soon as they have been given the all-clear by state authorities. They have been mobilizing additional resources to move into the areas devastated by Harvey to provide help and comfort as needed.

To donate to Samaritan's Purse and its disaster relief efforts, please click here.

North American Mission Board/Southern Baptist Disaster Relief

The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief has deployed resources to Texas as part of their first response to the hardest hit areas by the fury of Tropical Storm Harvey. They have sent supplies including rolled roofing, personal protection equipment and mold removal solution to help with clean up for people in the affected areas. Teams from SBDR plan to be on the ground for months to come as volunteers work tirelessly to care for those affected by the storm.

To donate to the North American Mission Board's disaster relief efforts, please click here.

SPCA of Texas

The SPCA of Texas is working to help the thousands of animals displaced and affected by Tropical Storm Harvey. Many of them have been separated from their families and have been completely uprooted from their homes.

To donate to the SPCA of Texas and their efforts, please click here.

