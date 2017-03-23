Israeli-American teen arrested for threats against Jewish centers in U.S.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old Israeli-American has been arrested in connection with a wave of threats aimed at Jewish community centers, the FBI confirmed Thursday.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was arrested by Israeli police as part of joint investigation with the FBI, federal authorities said.

Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for the bulk of the threats transmitted against the institutions in the past several months.

