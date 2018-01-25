Lowe's to Hire 1,700 New Employees in SC, 150 in the Midlands

A Lowe's sign is seen on the outside of a store in Hialeah, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

Home improvement retailer Lowe's plans to hire over 53,000 new full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across the country, it said in a statement Wednesday.

That number includes over 1,700 employees in South Carolina. Of those, 150 will be in the Midlands, with 90 in the Columbia area alone.

Seasonal positions, which are typically available from March to September, include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers, assemblers of outdoor products and loaders.

These employees will get a 10 percent employee discount and flexible hours, including the ability to see their schedule 17 days in advance and swap shifts with others as needed, the company said.

Part time and full time positions include service and support managers, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers and sales specialists.

These employees will have access to Lowe’s health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and flexible work schedules.

You can apply online here or at your local store.

