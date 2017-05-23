Manchester bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Officials identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suicide bomber in Monday night’s deadly attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. He was previously known to British authorities, CBS News reported. USA TODAY
WUSA 4:53 PM. EDT May 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New Law For Child Safety Seats
-
Deputy Found Fame in Early Days of Hip Hop
-
VIDEO: Baldwin High senior prank
-
Efren's Tuesday AM Forecast
-
Daycare Worker Accused of Slapping Toddler
-
Watch What You Say in Online Reviews
-
Photo Shows Park Assault Suspect
-
Unwanted Visitor Could Be Lurking in SC Park
-
Person Killed in I-20 Wreck was Driving Wrong Way
-
I-20 East Tractor Trailer Accident
More Stories
-
Tornado Watch Issued for Part of the Midlands Until 11 PMMay 23, 2017, 4:59 a.m.
-
Teen Stole Rifles, Shotguns and More, Deputies SayMay 23, 2017, 1:12 p.m.
-
Three People in Two Midlands Counties Treated for…May 23, 2017, 4:34 p.m.