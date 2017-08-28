WLTX
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter Pledges to Donate $10,000 to Houston for Every Home Run He Hits

Ashley Cole , KSDK 5:52 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter wants to help.

Carpenter said on Twitter, he’ll donate $10,000 for every home run he hits to help aid the relief efforts in Houston.

“My wife and I called the Houston area home for most of our lives and our hearts are hurting for those families affected by hurricane Harvey,” Carpenter said.

Adam Wainwright announced he'll match Carpenter's donation. 

Carpenter is a Texas native and went to college at TCU.

