Mississippi lawmaker says Louisiana leaders should be 'lynched'

Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver wrote in a social media post that leaders who removed Confederate monuments in Louisiana should be "lynched."

The last of four Confederate-era monuments in New Orleans was removed late Thursday and early Friday. The 16-foot-tall bronze statue of Robert E. Lee in New Orleans was removed from its perch high above St. Charles Avenue where the Confederate general had stood watch for 133 years.

The GOP representative of District 46 wrote the following in a Facebook post:

The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific. If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, "leadership" of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED! Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.

