MLB suspends Bryce Harper, Hunter Strickland for role in bench-clearing brawl

Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland exchange blows on the mound. (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland received a six-game suspension and Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper just a four-game suspension for their roles in a bench-clearing brawl Monday, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Both Harper, the leading All-Star vote-getter in the NL, and Strickland have decided to appeal and will remain eligible to play until the process is complete.

In an apparent revenge for a dispute between the two that took place during the 2014 National League Division Series, Strickland drilled Harper on his thigh with a 98 mph fastball in the eighth inning of Washington’s 3-0 victory, inciting a brawl. In that 2014 series, Harper homered twice off Strickland and yelled at him after the second blast around the bases.

Both players exchanged blows as both benches cleared; they were both ejected.

Harper thought his dispute with Strickland was over.

"I don’t want to go into a baseball game trying to fight somebody, especially when it’s in the past, so in the past it’s not even relevant anymore,’’ Harper said. “They won the World Series that year and I don’t even think he should be thinking about what happened in the first round. He should be thinking about wearing the ring home every single night. I don’t know why he did it or what he did it for.’’

