No children allowed: Restaurant bans kids from establishment

Facebook: Tampa Bay Moms Group

TAMPA, FL -- Folks are taking sides in Tampa over a pizza restaurant owner's decision to ban children.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Troy Taylor said he made the move at Hampton Station because parents weren't keeping their kids under control.

"A kid was in danger and could have seriously been hurt," Taylor said. "It’s a liability and safety issue. After the incident, I thought, this can’t happen again."

The owner said the Florida restaurant is located near a busy road, plus there are "unsavory elements" at nearby hotels. Not only that, the mere act of mixing alcohol, dogs and kids is a recipe for disaster, Taylor said.

"It’s one of the toughest things I’ve ever done. It’s been gut-wrenching. I’m not a big social media person, but I’ve stayed away from Facebook," Taylor told the Tampa Bay Times.

Tampa Bay Moms Group took issue with the "no kids" rule. They posted a picture of the restaurant's sign on their Facebook page, which started a conversation, mostly about parenting style. Some called it discrimination, while others cheered the adult-only business.

"Of course this is acceptable. It's up to the owner," one group member commented.

Another person said, "If your establishment was built on families, then you should support families."

Federal law forbids discrimination regarding race, religion and other categories, but children are not mentioned.

You may remember a similar incident happened in Mooresville, North Carolina back in April. Caruso's received praise and criticism after making the establishment kid-free. Click here to read the full story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM