Source: Toledo Municipal Court

TOLEDO, Ohio (KTHV) - An Ohio man from North Toledo has plead not guilty after being accused of chasing a family member with a hatchet.

According to our sister station KCCI, Noel E. Dawson appeared in Toledo Municipal Courty on Friday. Dawson was charged with assault and domestic violence. Both charges are first degree misdemeanors. Additionally, he was charged with criminal damaging and failure to disclose personal information.

Police say Dawson chased a family member with a hatchet, swinging at him and hitting the man's truck. A noticeably large dent was left in the truck's hood.

While arrested Dawson, police said he was cursing at them and refused to give officials any personal information.

