Religious Expression in Schools Would Be Allowed Under KY Bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Senate committee has approved a bill that would allow students to take part in religious activities at Kentucky's public schools.



Supporters say the measure would be a guide for school officials in allowing students to exercise their rights to religious expression.



The measure cleared the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee with bipartisan support on Thursday.



Senate leaders say the bill could be debated in the chamber as soon as Friday.



The bill also would allow public school teachers to use the Bible to teach about the history of religion and its role in the U.S.



Speaking out against the bill was Democratic Sen. Perry Clark. He called it an attempt to establish "one ecclesiastical policy as pre-eminent over others."



The legislation is Senate Bill 17.

