Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban

President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence (Photo: File)

Vice President Pence defended President Trump's attack on a federal judge who ruled against a travel ban from seven Muslim countries, and predicted Sunday that a higher court would eventually uphold the measure in the name of national security.

"We are going to win the arguments because we’re going to take the steps necessary to protect the country, which the president of the United States has the authority to do," Pence said on Fox News Sunday, one in a series of news show interviews.

Pence told ABC's This Week that Trump was "speaking his mind" when he denounced a "so-called" judge — U.S. District Judge James Robart, based in Seattle — for ruling against the travel ban.

Early Sunday, a federal appeals court rejected a request by Trump's Justice Department to immediately restore the travel ban; the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit based in San Francisco said a reply from the Trump administration is due on Monday.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., also speaking on Fox, said Trump exceeded his authority with the order and people are well within their rights to challenge it in court, probably to the highest in the land.

"I have no doubt that it will go to the Supreme Court," Feinstein said.

Trump criticized Robart in a series of tweets, including this one: "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

"I think it is best not to single out judges for criticism," said the Senate's top Republican — Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — on CNN's State of the Union.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., told ABC's This Week that "we don't have any so-called judges, we have real judges."

That said, Republicans predicted Gorsuch's confirmation and that the Robart attack would not be a factor.

Pence said Trump isn't challenging the judge's legitimacy, only his ruling. The vice president told CBS' Face The Nation that "every president has a right to be critical of the other branches of the federal government."

In defending the Trump travel order, Pence said it is designed to block entry from countries that have been "compromised by terror." Seven nations are singled out: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Citing the president's authority to protect national security, Pence told Fox News: "We believe the judge made the wrong decision."

