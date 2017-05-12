Police chief, 3 others dead in Ohio nursing home shooting

Authorities are responding to the report of an active shooter situation Friday morning in Kirkersville. (Photo: Michael Lehmkuhle/The Advocate)

KIRKERSVILLE, OHIO (NEWARK ADVOCATE) - The police chief of Kirkersville, Ohio, and three others have died after a shooting at a nursing home in the southern Licking County community.

Sheriff Randy Thorp said Kirkersville Chief Steven Eric Disario, two employees of the nursing home and the shooter are dead. Thorp said Disario, a Licking County resident, had six children and was expecting a seventh.

Authorities responded to the report of an active shooter situation at the Pine Kirk Care Center, 205 E. Main Street in Kirkersville. Thorp said the initial police call reported someone observed a man in the street with a gun and Disario went to the scene to engage him.

The community, located off Interstate 70 in southern Licking County is home to fewer than 600 people.

Emergency medical helicopters were called to land at National Trail Raceway, which is nearby.

In honor of Kirkersville Police Chief Steven E. Disario, who was killed in the line of duty May 12, 2017. pic.twitter.com/BG6D9K21LQ — Ohio State Patrol (@OSHP) May 12, 2017

Kirkersville Elementary School is closed for the day.

Ben Richards, communications director for Southwest Licking Local Schools, said all the students at Kirkersville Elementary were on the buses when the situation started and diverted to Watkins Middle School. He said they will keep the kids there at the middle school until they are given permission to return to Kirkersville.

While parents can pick up their children at the middle school, Richards said "they don't have to."

Authorities are responding to the report of an active shooter situation Friday morning in Kirkersville.

All other Southwest Licking Schools are on a level 1 lockdown.

"No one is going in, no one is going out," Richards said.

U.S. 40 is closed in the area and will remain closed for the remainder of the day, according to the patrol.

Our news partners at The Advocate has reporters and a photographer on the scene. We will have more updates on this breaking story.

