Report: Joe Biden's son, widowed daughter-in-law in love

Vice President Joe Biden waves as he walks out of Air Force Two with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden (C) and son Hunter Biden (R) at the airport December 4, 2013 in Beijing, (Photo by Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images)

Former vice president Joe Biden's son Hunter confirmed he is having a romantic relationship with his late brother's widow, the New York Post's Page Six reported Wednesday.

Hallie Biden, who has two children with the late Beau Biden, is now in a relationship with Hunter, who is separated from his wife Kathleen, according to Page Six. Beau Biden, Delaware's former attorney general, died of brain cancer in May 2015.

Hunter Biden told Page Six, “Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”



Joe Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate for 36 years before serving as President Obama's vice president for eight years, added that he and his wife Dr. Jill Biden have given their blessing to the relationship, according to Page Six. He said, “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

When contacted by USA TODAY, Kate Bedingfield, a spokeswoman for the former vice president, stated she had "nothing further to provide right now."

Hunter Biden, a lawyer, has three children with his estranged wife.

USA TODAY