Reports: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting identified

A gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional team baseball practice Wednesday and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was among the wounded, authorities said. (6/14/17 10 AM)

TEGNA 11:14 AM. EDT June 14, 2017

An Illinois man has been identified by law enforcement officials as the shooter at the GOP congressional baseball practice on Wednesday morning, according to The Washington Post and other media outlets. 

James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Bellevillle, Illinois was charged in April 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle but the charges were later dismissed, records show. 

The Tuesday morning shooting in Alexandria, Va. sent five people to the hospital, including Louisiana Congressman and Majority Whip, Steve Scalise. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

