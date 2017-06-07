Reports: Bob Stoops, longtime OU football coach, to retire

Head coach Bob Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Bachman, 2017 Getty Images)

Bob Stoops is retiring as head coach of the University of Oklahoma football team, according to multiple media reports.

Stoops, who took over head coaching duties at the university in 1999, is the longest currently-tenured coach at one school.

Stoops lead the Sooners to several national championship and bowl appearances, winning the 2000 title.

Stoops retires after 18 seasons at OU.

Reports say OU’s offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will be Stoops’ successor.

