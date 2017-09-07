Eagle Creek Fire Now Top Priority Wildfire in Nation

The Eagle Creek Fire seen from Stevenson, Wash. (Photo: Christy Parker)

TROUTDALE, Ore. -- The 33,000-acre Eagle Creek Fire is now designated as the top priority wildfire in the country, said Lt. Damon Simmons of the State Fire Marshals Office.

The fire has now burned 33,382 acres and is five percent contained, Simmons said. Addressing the media Thursday morning, Simmons said the numbers of houses destroyed by the fire now totals three. One of the houses was a home people lived in; Simmons said he couldn't confirm the status of the other two.

After a day of improved conditions, they could get worse on Thursday for the wildfire that has forced hundreds of evacuations and closed miles of Interstate 84.

"Our weather pattern is changing. Things are looking a lot better from that perspective," Tracy Weaver with the U.S. Forest Service said on Wednesday.

Simmons said they're expecting 10-15 mile-per-hour winds out of the west, with a 20 percent chance of rain. He also noted the Red Flag warning for lightning and dry fuels through 11 p.m. Thursday.

"We're kind of in a watching mode right now," Simmons said about the weather conditions. "Progress is being made. We're doing well. If we can get this weather to hold out, we'll make more solid progress [Thursday]."

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill warned that winds could peak Thursday and Friday nights, pushing the fire east, as opposed to the westward direction it moved earlier this week.

He said there is a slight possibility of thunderstorms early Thursday morning coming from the south. Viewers reported lightning and rain in Salem late Wednesday night.

T-Storm chance today is spotty at best, cooler air Friday will come with a west breeze that should clear the smoke. Posted by KGW Rod Hill on Thursday, September 7, 2017

Officials Wednesday night were hopeful they'd seen the worst of the fire. But they weren't taking any chances. Nearly 1,000 emergency personnel focused on containment and fire lines were established near Cascade Locks and Bridal Veil.

Simmons said the burnout operations Wednesday removed material "so it wouldn't have a higher potential to burn." More burnout operations are planned today to secure the fire line near the Bridge of the Gods. The burnouts will increase smoky conditions.

The last evacuation order was issued early Tuesday afternoon. In addition to the evacuations in Multnomah County, Hood River County has closed all forest land for recreational use.

The Red Cross said Wednesday afternoon that 225 people had evacuated their homes, and they were in two temporary shelters at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham and the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, Washington.

There will be a community meeting at Bowe Theater at the Hood River Valley High School on Thursday night at 6 p.m. Additional meetings are being planned for Friday or Saturday in the Troutdale area.

The blaze, suspected of being started Saturday evening by a 15-year-old boy playing with a firework, has also forced the shutdown of more than 30 miles of I-84 through the scenic Columbia River Gorge, between Troutdale and Hood River. Trucks heading westbound are being detoured off the highway at The Dalles.

The freeway is closed because of rocks, snags and other debris on the road.

“Our forester assessed at least 1,500 to 2,000 trees that have been affected by this fire that could fall directly into Interstate 84,” said Oregon Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kimberly Dinwiddie.

She said crews had so much work ahead of them, ODOT couldn’t say when I-84 or the Historic Columbia River Highway would reopen.

On Wednesday, Union Pacific trains were allowed to move through the Gorge and the U.S. Coast Guard is opening the Columbia River to commercial boats at night. The Columbia River remains closed to all other vessel traffic east of Portland to Bonneville Dam.

See latest traffic updates from Tripcheck

On the Washington side of the gorge, trucks over 10,000 pounds are prohibited from driving between Washougal and Dallesport on State Route 14 due to the fire. But transportation officials asked all drivers to avoid SR-14 altogether if possible.

Early Tuesday morning, embers from the Eagle Creek Fire caused a new blaze across the Columbia River in Washington, called the Archer Mountain Fire. As of Thursday morning, that fire had increased to 75 acres. About 75 firefighters are battling that blaze. No structures are threatened at this time.

In Oregon, the Eagle Creek Fire reached the outer boundary of the Bull Run Watershed, but did not approach any infrastructure or the drinking water reservoirs, according to the Portland Water Bureau. Water from Bull Run serves more than 950,000 people in the Portland metro area. The water bureau is prepared to switch to its secondary water supply if needed.

As winds pushed the fire west, smoke was blown over much of the gorge and Portland metro area. Residents as far west as Hillsboro reported ash falling. An air quality warning is in effect in the area through Friday afternoon.

Rod Hill said on Thursday the air should be clearer and cooler in the metro area by Friday morning.

Evacuation Orders

Level 3 evacuations have forced people from approximately 400 homes.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said evacuees have expressed concerns about looting in their homes. Reese said there is a large police presence at all hours in areas under Level 3 evacuation orders. Anyone who sees any looting should call police.

“If they don't live in the area or have a specific purpose for being there we're asking them to leave,” he said. “Certainly, if we catch anyone in the act of criminal activity, we're going to hold them accountable.”

On Tuesday, authorities issued a Level 1 evacuation order for people living in east Troudale. Residents east of 257th Avenue, north of Stark Street and west of the Sandy River should get ready for a possible evacuation.

In Washington, the Archer Mountain fire led to several Level 3 evacuations on Tuesday.

Several schools in evacuation areas are closed. Click here for list of school updates

Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents should leave immediately, have been ordered for the following communities as of Wednesday morning:

Oregon (About 400 homes)

Warrendale

Dodson

Larch Mountain

Latourell

Bridal Veil

Corbett (East of the 38700 block of Columbia River Highway)

Washington

Archer Mt. Road (West of Deville Drive)

Kellet Road

Victoria Lane

Level 2 evacuation orders, meaning residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice, have been issued for the following communities:

Oregon (About 850 homes)

Parts of Cascade Locks

Corbett/Springdale (West of 37800 block of the Columbia River Highway to the Sandy River)

Smith Cripe Road (Washington state)

Washington

Archer Mt. Road (East of Deville Drive)

Franz Road

Dim Rill Dale Drive

Level 1 evacuation orders, meaning people should get ready for a potential evacuation, have been issued for:

Oregon (About 3,400 homes)

East Troutdale (East of 257th Avenue, north of Stark Street and west of the Sandy River)

Mabee Mines Road and Kellet Road (Washington state)

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says fire onlookers are hindering rescue operations. Officials are asking people to not drive into areas impacted by the fire.

Read more: How to help those impacted by the Eagle Creek Fire

'The gorge still looks like the gorge'

The historic Multnomah Falls Lodge, built in 1925, has been threatened by the fire, but structural firefighters have worked to keep the fire away from it. Several structural engines and an aerial ladders truck have been working with water tenders to keep the lodge wetted down.

The western edge of the fire had not advanced as far as originally thought, said Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesman with Portland Fire & Rescue. It is currently about a half-mile south of Interstate 84.

The fire destroyed one unused house in the Warrendale area, but Simmons said he didn't have an exact location. Four outbuildings (any structure that is not a home) also burned in the same area.

"The fire crews, they're unbelievable," said Cascade Locks Mayor Tom Cramblett. "They're tough, they're into it. They're going to do all they can to not lose one house. One house to them is a total loss."

Simmons also said he has driven through the gorge, and though he said it is still a dangerous drive at this time, the forest remains intact.

"The gorge still looks like the gorge," he said. "It's not a wasteland."

Suspect identified

On Tuesday, Oregon State Police said the person suspected of starting the Eagle Creek Fire is a 15-year-old Vancouver boy. They said they believe the teen and others were using fireworks near the Eagle Creek Trail.

No arrests have been made yet. OSP is asking for more tips from witnesses who may have seen the boys that day.

One witness, Kevin Marnell, told KGW he heard a firework go off when he was hiking the trail Saturday. He also sent a video to KGW of officers speaking with a group of teenagers on Saturday night near the trailhead.

Another witness, Liz FitzGerald, told KGW that she saw young hikers laugh as they threw a firecracker into the Eagle Creek Canyon.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Oregon State Police, U.S. Forest Service, Hood River Sheriff's Office, Hood River District Attorney's Office and fire personnel.

More: OSP says 15-year-old is suspect

Hikers rescued

More than 150 hikers were forced to spend the night in the mountains east of Portland made it down the trail to safety on Sunday.

Deputy Joel Ives said all of the hikers were accounted for. One hiker was taken out by ambulance for exhaustion and dehydration.

RELATED: 'Just want to cry with relief': Families, stranded hikers reunite

Many of the hikers had gone up the Eagle Creek Trail on Saturday to swim at the popular waterfalls and pools when the fire broke out below them at around 4:30 p.m.

The hikers found themselves trapped between the new Eagle Creek Fire and the older Indian Creek Fire, which had been burning to the south since July 4. Firefighters have not been able to work on the fire directly due to steep, unsafe conditions.

Get the latest wildfire updates here

The only way to get the hikers out was through a longer, more difficult 14-mile route. With daylight fading on Saturday night, officials told them spend the night near Tunnel Falls. Mountain Wave Search & Rescue dropped supplies to the hikers.

Mountain Wave Search & Rescue president Russ Gubele said search and rescue teams headed up the second trail on Sunday morning and led the hikers out the 14 miles toward Wahtum Lake.

The first group made it out by about 10:30 a.m. and the last group by about 1:30 p.m.

"It's horribly smoky," Gubele said. "Ash is coming down. It's like a Mount Saint Helens eruption all over again."

On Saturday, 14 hikers were brought out and returned to Eagle Creek and three hikers were rescued by National Guard helicopter.

Important phone numbers

Inciweb general info about fire: 541-392-1631

Hood River County evacuation and shelter information: 541-387-6941 (English); 541-387-6942 (Spanish)

Hood River County donation and volunteer information: 541-387-6911 (English); 541-387-7080 (Spanish)

Multnomah County Emergency Evacuation info: 503-823-2323

