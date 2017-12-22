Runaway Virginia Teen Could be in NC with Man

Henrico County, VA (WFMY) - CBS affiliate in Richmond WTVR reported that 16-year-old Lilyana Flores has been missing since Saturday, December 16 and is believed to have been in the Triad.

Her mother, Angela Molina, says she found a note in her daughter’s room saying she had runaway.

Molina believes her daughter ran off with an older man in his 20s and are hiding in North Carolina.

The mother fears her daughter will be taken across the Mexican border.

ESPAÑOL Joven Perdida De Virginia Podría Estar En El Triad

Henrico County Police have launched an investigation into Flores’ disappearance.

According to the WTVR, Lilyiana Flores is a 5’3” 16-year-old female weighing 190 pounds.

You can call Henrico Police if you have information 804-501-5000.

