San Bernardino school shooting appears to be murder-suicide

WUSA 2:30 PM. EDT April 10, 2017

A shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, Calif. appears to be domestic in nature, according to local police.

San Bernardino County fire and police are on scene at North Park Elementary School where multiple gunshot wounds have been reported, according to a tweets from both departments.

Initial tweets from officials indicate four victims, however it's unclear if any of those are fatalities. Two students were transported to the hospital, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

The shooting, which happened in a classroom, appears to be a murder-suicide, Burguan tweeted.

Students at North Park are being taking to Cajon High School for safety. The San Bernardino City Unified School District said the threat had been "neutralized" and that parents could pick up their kids at the high school.

In Dec. 2015, Chicago-born Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his Pakastani wife, Tashfeen Malik, 29, killed 14 people at a holiday party in San Bernardino and were later shot to death by police

This is a developing story which will be updated.

