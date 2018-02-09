A slice of freshly baked supreme pizza, lifted from the entire pie. (Photo: Thinkstock, ElNariz)

When it comes to concocted "days," Friday will mark two that are circular, not secular, though one is certainly hole-y.

We're talking about a day to celebrate two of the nation's most popular foods — it's National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day.

And like other made-up food holidays, it's a day for freebies, specials and a chance to save some dough — on dough.

Offers can vary by location so call ahead to be on the safe side.

Baskin-Robbins: Ice cream pizza? Why not! The ice cream chain is giving free samples of its new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at participating locations nationwide.

Bearno's: Find specials at www.bearnos.com/specials.

Blaze Pizza: For a limited time, go to www.blazepizza.com/work to get a buy-one, get-one free coupon code, which you’ll enter in the chain’s app. Use the app to earn freebies and get other discounts.

Cali’flour Foods: Friday through Sunday, get a five-pack for $59, which includes 10 cauliflower pizza crusts and free shipping. Shop online at www.califlourfoods.com.

California Pizza Kitchen: Through Friday, substitute a cauliflower pizza crust in place of a classic hand-tossed dough or crispy thin crust for free. After Friday, it'll cost an additional $2.50 for the substitution.

Casey’s General Store: Through Feb. 28, get an order of free brownie bites with purchase of any large pizza. Order in the app or online. Also through March 31, save 10 cents per gallon when you purchase any large pizza with the Pizza-to-Pump Payoff program.

Chuck E. Cheese: Through Friday, get a free large thin and crispy pepperoni pizza when you buy any large pizza with code 5555. Also through Valentine’s Day from 6-8 p.m. each day, get a free brownie square, while supplies last.

Cicis: Earn free pizza and other deals with the My Cicis loyalty program. Sign up at www.cicis.com/my-cicis.

Cumberland Farms: The convenience store chain has 99-cent pepperoni or cheese slices and large super slices are $2.39 every day. Or get a whole pepperoni or cheese pie for $6.99.

Domino's: With the mix and match special, choose two menu items for $5.99 each. Items include a medium two-topping pizza, Specialty Chicken, eight-piece chicken wings or boneless wings, Stuffed Cheesy Breads, bread twists, sandwiches, pastas, salads or Marbled Cookie Brownie. Earn points toward a free pizza with the Piece of the Pie Rewards program.

Donatos: For $1 more than the regular pepperoni pizza, try the chain's new Spicy Pepperoni Pizza. Also sign up for the chain's email and text program at www.donatos.com for more savings.

Giordano's Pizza: G-Club members get 20% off online orders Friday. Join the club at www.giordanos.com/join. Also on Friday, the chain’s heart-shaped pizzas will be available in-store and can be shipped nationwide. To ship the pizza for delivery by Valentine's Day order by Sunday at www.giordanos.com/shop.

Godfather’s Pizza: Get any two large one-topping pizzas for $22 at participating locations.

Hungry Howie's: Find deals based on locations at www.hungryhowies.com.

Imo's Pizza: Find specials at www.imospizza.com/specials.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant: Get any two pizzas and one growler of signature beer for $25 on takeout orders.

Little Caesars: Get a $6 ExtraMostBestest pizza, which the company says comes with "the most pepperoni and cheese at the nation's best price" at participating locations.

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery: Find coupons and deals at www.mazzios.com/special_offers. Also get a $5 off $10 coupon for joining the email club.

Olive Garden: Pair the chain’s new Meatball Pizza Bowl with soup or salad as part of the Create Your Own Lunch Duos menu. Available nationwide, prices start at $8.99.

Papa Gino's: Find deals at www.papaginos.com/deals.

Papa John’s: Get a dual layer pepperoni pizza for $10 Papa John's at Papa John's for a limited time. Earn free pizza through the Papa Rewards program.

Papa Murphy's: Get a heart-shaped pizza called the HeartBaker starting at $7, now through Valentine's Day at all locations nationwide in-store and online. Also starting at $10, get the HeartBaker Pizza and cookie dough. Find other deals based on location at www.papamurphys.com/deals.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers: Download the myPilot app to get an offer for a free slice of PJ Fresh Pizza to redeem Friday.

Pizza Hut: Hut Rewards members get 30% off all pizzas Friday. Also for a limited time, get two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each for delivery and carryout orders.

Pizza Inn: Join the email club for offers at www.pizzainn.com/deals.

Pizza Patrón: Get any large specialty pizza for $5.99 Friday at the Latin-inspired pizza franchise.

Pizza Ranch: Find deals and coupons at www.pizzaranch.com.

Real Good Food Company: If you’re watching carbs, here’s a deal on a pizza made with a parmesan chicken crust. Get $10 off the brand’s Real Good Pizzas for online orders Friday placed at www.realgoodfoods.com with code PIZZA. For a limited time, you also can save on the frozen pizzas at Walmart stores with the Ibotta smartphone cashback app.

Round Table Pizza: From 2-5 p.m. Friday, get a free original personal pizza, cheese or pepperoni, with the purchase of any Pepsi fountain drink at participating locations. Limit one per guest. Find locations at www.pizzapieday.com.

The Pizza Press: Get a pizza and pint of beer for $13 Friday.

Toppers Pizza: For a limited time, get a large two-topping carryout pizza for $8.99, available to upgrade to any pizza for $2 more. There’s also a pick two deal on any pizza and Topperstix for $9.99 each. Order both offers at www.toppers.com.

Whole Foods Market: Large "Take & Bake" pizzas will be on sale for $9.99 Friday at participating stores. While supplies last.

Yard House: Pizzas are half-priced during traditional and late night happy hours. Happy hour days and times vary by location and are posted at www.yardhouse.com.

Hole-y bagel deals

Bantam Bagels: Get 20% off online orders of the mini stuffed bagels Friday at www.bantambagels.com with promo code bagelday.

Barry Bagels: Buy one bagel and cream cheese and a regular drink and get a free bagel and cream cheese Friday. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Brooklyn Water Bagel Co.: At participating locations, rewards members get a free bagel with cream cheese Friday with a special reward added to their app. Join program at www.brooklynwaterbagel.com/rewards.

Bruegger's Bagels: While not a National Bagel Day special, you can save year round with the chain's eclub. Get a free bagel and cream cheese for signing up at www.brueggers.com.

Chompie’s: Bagel boxes are on sale for $10.99 Friday and come with 13 bagels and two half pound containers of cream cheese.

Dunkin' Donuts: Members of the DD Perks loyalty program will get triple points with any bagel purchase Friday, excluding breakfast sandwiches.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: New and existing members of the chain’s Shmear Society get a free bagel with shmear with purchase Friday through Feb. 13. Sign up at www.shmearsociety.com. Also Friday through Tuesday, download a coupon for a $10 Baker’s Dozen Box, which includes 13 bagels and two tubs of premium, whipped shmear, at www.einsteinbros.com/BagelHero.

Manhattan Bagel: Get a free bagel and cream cheese with any purchase Friday. Also a Baker’s Dozen will be $7 Friday at participating locations.

Noah’s New York Bagels: Get a free Shmearful Friday with purchase. No coupon is necessary. Also sign up for the chain’s email club to get a coupon for a free bagel and shmear with any purchase.

Thomas' Bagels: The largest producer of grocery store bagels in the country has launched the free Thomas' Emoji Keyboard, available for download on iOS and Android, which includes the long-awaited bagel emoji and 40 other breakfast foods, the company announced in a news release. To celebrate National Bagel Day, the company will also give away a year's supply of Thomas' Bagels to 10 fans Friday. Enter the contest at www.facebook.com/ThomasEnglishMuffinsandBagels.

