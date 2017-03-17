See if your J.C. Penney store is among 138 closures

Shoppers arrive at a J.C. Penney store at the Ford City Mall on January 26, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2012 Getty Images)

J.C. Penney on Friday released a list of 138 department stores it plans to close as part of a previously announced plan to shrink its footprint as it grapples with industry challenges.

The company had estimated that it would close 130 to 140 locations. Most stores will begin liquidation sales April 17 and close in June.

The retailer said Friday that the closures would displace 5,000 workers. Some will receive transfer opportunities and some will not.

Penney will continue to operate nearly 900 stores.

"It became apparent to us that our footprint was too large," Penney CEO Marvin Ellison told investors in February, and the closures will "allow us to raise the overall brand standard of J.C. Penney" and invest in remaining stores.

The move followed similar store-closure announcements by Macy's and Sears.

Here's the list of closures, which includes nine in Texas, eight in Minnesota, seven in Illinois, seven in Michigan, seven in Pennsylvania and six in North Carolina.

(The list shows the name of the mall or shopping area where the store is located, followed by the city.)

Alabama

Auburn Mall: Auburn

Tannehill Promenade: Bessemer

Gadsden Mall: Gadsden

Jasper Mall: Jasper

Arkansas

Military Plaza: Benton

Chickasaw Plaza: Blytheville

Arizona

Riverview Mall: Bullhead City

California

Downtown Bishop: Bishop

Sunwest Plaza: Lodi

The Village at Orange: Orange

Hilltop Mall: Richmond

Colorado

Fort Morgan Main St.: Fort Morgan

Glenwood Springs Mall: Glenwood Springs

St. Vrain Centre: Longmont

Broadway Plaza: Sterling

Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall: Milford

Florida

Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center: Jacksonville

Palatka Mall: Palatka

Georgia

Dublin Mall: Dublin

Macon Mall: Macon

Milledgeville Mall: Milledgeville

Gateway Plaza: Thomasville

Tifton Mall: Tifton

Iowa

Downtown Decorah: Decorah

Crossroads Mall: Fort Dodge

Penn Central Mall: Oskaloosa

Quincy Place: Ottumwa

Idaho

Snake River Plaza: Burley

Illinois

Eastland Mall: Bloomington

Fulton Square: Canton

Village Square Mall: Effingham

Freestanding: Macomb

Peru Mall: Peru

Northland Mall: Sterling

Centerpointe of Woodridge: Woodridge

Indiana

FairOaks Mall: Columbus

Connersville Plaza: Connersville

Huntington Plaza: Huntington

Jasper Manor Center: Jasper

Logansport Mall: Logansport

Kansas

Chanute Square: Chanute

Downtown Great Bend: Great Bend

Hutchinson Mall: Hutchinson

Freestanding: Lawrence

Winfield Plaza: Winfield

Louisiana

Cortana Mall: Baton Rouge

Park Terrace: DeRidder

North Shore Square: Slidell

Massachusetts

Berkshire Mall: Lanesborough

Maryland

Easton Marketplace: Easton

Maine

Rockland Plaza Rockland

Michigan

Lakeview Square Mall: Battle Creek

Delta Plaza: Escanaba

Westshore Mall: Holland

Copper Country Mall: Houghton

Birchwood Mall: Kingsford

Midland Mall: Midland

Cascade Crossings: Sault Ste. Marie

Minnesota

Central Lakes Crossing: Baxter

Five Lakes Centre: Fairmont

Faribo West Mall: Faribault

Irongate Plaza: Hibbing

Hutchinson Mall: Hutchinson

Red Wing Mall: Red Wing

Downtown Thief River Falls: Thief River Falls

Freestanding: Winona

Missouri

Maryville Center: Maryville

Mississippi

Leigh Mall: Columbus

Southgate Plaza: Corinth

Greenville Mall: Greenville

Bonita Lakes Mall: Meridian

Oxford Mall: Oxford

Montana

Capital Hill Mall: Helena

Sidney Main Street: Sidney

North Carolina

Albemarle Crossing: Albemarle

Boone Mall: Boone

Eastridge Mall: Gastonia

Blue Ridge Mall: Hendersonville

Monroe Crossing: Monroe

Becker Village Mall: Roanoke Rapids

North Dakota

Prairie Hills Mall: Dickinson

Buffalo Mall: Jamestown

Downtown Wahpeton: Wahpeton

Nebraska

Fremont Mall: Fremont

Downtown McCook: McCook

Platte River Mall: North Platte

New Jersey

Rio Grande Plaza: Rio Grande

Nevada

The Boulevard: Las Vegas

New York

Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza: Dunkirk

Westfield Sunrise: Massapequa

Palisades Center: West Nyack

Ohio

Findlay Village Mall: Findlay

New Towne Mall: New Philadelphia

Richmond Town Square: Richmond Heights

St. Mary's Square: St. Marys

Oklahoma

Altus Plaza: Altus

Ne-Mar Shopping Center: Claremore

Ponca Plaza: Ponca City

Pioneer Square Shopping Center: Stillwater

Oregon

Astoria Downtown: Astoria

Grants Pass Shopping Center: Grants Pass

La Grande Downtown: La Grande

Downtown Pendleton: Pendleton

The Dalles Main Street: The Dalles

Pennsylvania

Columbia Mall: Bloomsburg

Clearfield Mall: Clearfield

King of Prussia Mall: King of Prussia

Philadelphia Mills: Philadelphia

Bradford Towne Centre: Towanda

Lycoming Mall: Pennsdale

Willow Grove Park: Willow Grove

South Carolina

Citadel Mall: Charleston

Town 'N Country: Easley

South Dakota

Palace Mall: Mitchell

Northridge Plaza: Pierre

Watertown Mall: Watertown

Yankton Mall: Yankton

Tennessee

Greeneville Commons: Greeneville

Knoxville Center: Knoxville

County Market Place: Union City

Texas

Athens Village Shopping Center: Athens

Borger Shopping Plaza: Borger

Heartland Mall: Early

El Paso Downtown: El Paso

Marshall Mall: Marshall

McAllen Downtown: McAllen

University Mall: Nacogdoches

King Plaza Shopping Center: Seguin

Bosque River Center: Stephenville

Virginia

New River Valley Mall: Christiansburg

Tanglewood Mall: Roanoke VA

Washington

Pilchuck Landing: Snohomish

Wisconsin

Pine Tree Mall: Marinette

Marshfield Mall: Marshfield

Richland Square Shopping Center: Richland Center

Rapids Mall: Wisconsin Rapids

West Virginia

Foxcroft Towne Center: Martinsburg

Wyoming

Downtown Sheridan: Sheridan

