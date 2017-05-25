Sextuplets Born To Couple Trying To Conceive For 17 years

The sextuplets born to Ajibola and Adeboye Taiwo at a Richmond, Va. hospital. VCU VIA WTVR

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS NEWS) -- A Virginia hospital says its staff has successfully delivered sextuplets and the three boys and three girls are thriving.

VCU Medical Center in Richmond announced the births in a statement Wednesday, saying they were the first sextuplets delivered at the hospital. The babies were born May 11 to parents who had tried to conceive for 17 years.

The statement says a 40-person team was involved and the delivery required hours of planning. Ajibola Taiwo, a native of Nigeria, gave birth via cesarean section.

The couple learned they were pregnant with four babies in November, CBS affiliate WTVR reports. According to WTVR, it wasn't until they arrived at the Richmond hospital that they learned they were expecting sextuplets.

The father, Adeboye Taiwo, says the moment was a long time in the making.

