Taco Bell to Nix Drive-Thru, Add Booze

HOUSTON - Taco Bell is reportedly going to open more than 300 new locations around the country but with a much different layout.

According to Food & Wine, the plans call for the new locations to be “cantina style.” They won’t have a drive-through but they will serve alcohol.

“The majority of the new urban in-line” locations will serve beer, wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes, aka slushies with tequila, rum, or vodka. Come to think of it, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch with a tequila Twisted Freeze sounds like the perfect pairing,” reports Food & Wine.

The stores will open by 2022, mostly in urban areas.

They’ll feature local artwork and open kitchens.

