Teen Vandals Sentenced to Read Books for Hateful Messages

ASHBURN, VA (WUSA9) - An unusual sentence has been given to five teenage boys who vandalized the historic Ashburn Colored School. The 16 and 17 year olds spray-painted it with racist, sexist and anti-Semitic symbols.

The community was outraged.

But now, a unique sentence given to the boys is drawing approval from the across the country.

Instead of coming down hard on the boys, the prosecutor decided to look at it as a "teachable moment."

"It was very obvious from the beginning that these were dumb teenagers," said Loudoun County prosecutor Alex Rueda.

The boys drew various symbols such as swastikas, sexual-explicit pictures and the words "white power" and "brown power," along with drawings of dinosaurs.

"None of the boys had any prior record. hey had never been in trouble. And it was obvious that this was not racially motivated. It was more of them being stupid and not understanding the seriousness of what they had done," said Rueda.

The motivation, she says, came from one boy who had a falling out with the Loudoun School for the Gifted, which is renovating the historic building.

Volunteers from the school helped paint over the graffiti. The other boys went along with it and told officials that they thought the building was just a shed, said Rueda.

"I knew because they had no record, it would be very easy for them to to just walk into court plead guilty and the judge would just put them on probation and then they would just be meeting with a probation officer once a month, and...peeing in a cup to make sure they weren't smoking weed," she said.

But Rueda, the daughter of librarian, thought of a sentence that would both teach the kids and help heal the community.

She came up with a list of 35 books and 14 movies. Books such as Alice Walker's The Color Purple, Eli Weisel's Night, and Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye. Movies on the list include 12 Years a Slave and Lincoln. Important books and movies that deal with race, gender, religion, and war.

Here's the full list of approved books:

1. The Color Purple- Alice Walker

2. Native Son – Richard Wright

3. Exodus – Leon Uris

4. Mitla 18- Leon Uris

5. Trinity – Leon Uris

6. My Name is Asher Lev – Chaim Potok

7. The Chosen – Chaim Potok

8. The Sun Also Rises – Ernest Hemingway

9. Night –Elie Wiesel

10. The Crucible – Arthur Miller

11. The Kite Runner – Khaled Hosseini

12. A Thousand Splendid Suns – Khaled Hosseini

13. Things Falls Apart – Chinua Achebe

14. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood

15. To Kill A Mockingbird – Harper Lee

16. I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings – Maya Angelou

17. The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks – Rebecca Skloot

18. Caleb’s Crossing – Geraldine Brooks

19. Tortilla Curtain – TC Boyle

20. The Bluest Eye- Toni Morrison

21. A Hope In The Unseen – Ron Suskind

22. Down These Mean Streets – Piri Thomas

23. Black Boy – Richard Wright

24. The Beautiful Struggle – Ta Nehisi Coats

25. The Banality of Evil – Hannah Arendt

26. The Underground Railroad – Colson Whitehead

27. Reading Lolita in Tehran – Azar Nafisi

28. The Rape of Nanking – Iris Chang

29. Infidel – Ayaan Hirsi Ali

30. The Orphan Master’s Son- Adam Johnson

31. The Help – Kathryn Stockett

32. Cry the Beloved Country –Alan Patton

33. Too Late the Phalarope –Alan Paton

34. A Dry White Season –Andre Brink

35. Ghost Soldiers – Hampton Sides

"They have to write either a book report once a month of they can substitute three of of the books for a movie review, so I also gave them a list of approved movies that they can watch. And hopefully, what they get out of this year is a greater appreciation for gender, race, religion, bigotry. And then when they go out in to the world, they are teachers."

The five teenagers also have to write a research paper to explain the message that swastikas and white power symbols send to the various communities.

They also have to go to the Holocaust museum and the American history museum to see an exhibit on the internment of Japanese during World War II.

The order requires their parents to go the museums with them and also see the movies together, the "the whole family learns."

