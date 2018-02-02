Thomas Morstead Delivers More than $220,000 to Minneapolis Children

Nov 12, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead (6) against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - (WWL) - Saints punter Thomas Morstead is delivering a win to sick children Friday after a post from a Vikings fan helped raise more than $220,000 for Morstead’s foundation.

After the Saints game against the Vikings, a fan posted on Reddit praising Morstead’s perseverance while playing with an injury. In two days, more than $3,100 had been raised, and Morstead announced donations received that week would go to the Children’s Minnesota Child Life program.

Once the total raised by Minnesota fans reached $100,000, the punter pledged to make the trip to Minnesota to deliver the check himself.

Morestead will be hosting several events Friday in Minneapolis. At 2 p.m., he will visit a children's hospital. Then he will travel to Detroit Lakes, Minn. to visit with a fourth-grade class. He will then make an appearance at the NFL Experience.

Beyond the money, Morstead is also grateful for the extra education about the little-known department.

“If you go to any hospital, there’s kids suffering. And child life is very underfunded nationally,” Morstead told KARE 11. “It's not about people always putting their money out there and just writing a check or doing a one-time thing. It's to really help educate people about why it's an important part of health care for children. It’s not just some kids that are sick. It’s for their siblings to understand why their brother or sister’s getting needles stuck in them every day. It’s for their families to support them. And how to help their kids emotionally deal with some of the things that they’re going through."

And at the end of the day -- Morstead says giving those children some additional attention and support means delivering a win to the ultimate underdog team.

"I just think it’s important that these kids know they’re not forgotten,” he said.



© 2018 WWL-TV