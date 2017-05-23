Trump's budget director Mick Mulvaney holds briefing

Copies of the FY2018 budget come off the production run at the Government Publishing Office in Washington on May 19, 2017. (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo, European Pressphoto Agency)

President Trump's Budget Director Mick Mulvaney will go before reporters at the White House Tuesday, the same day the president will send Congress his first full vision of tax and spending policies for the next decade.

Mulvaney said Trump’s first full budget proposal was written from the perspective of the taxpayer, specifically whether the administration could justify each line item to a family in Grand Rapids, Mich., or to a schoolteacher in Kenosha, Wis.

That means, he said, measuring success not by how many people are being helped by a federal program, but by how many people “we help get off of those programs and help them get back in charge of their own lives again.”

“If you’re on food stamps and you’re able bodied, we need you to go to work,” Mulvaney said. “If you’re on disability insurance … and you’re not truly disabled, we need you to go back to work.”

Mulvaney said that will help grow the economy faster than experts predict it will under current policies.

