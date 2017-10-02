Ways to Check on Friends, Loved Ones in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Shooting Victim Communication Hotline (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It's hard to be so far away from a loved one who may have been impacted by a mass shooting like the one that took place at a music festival in Las Vegas Sunday evening.

If you are worried about a friend or a loved one in Las Vegas and cannot reach them, don't panic yet.

Losing a mobile phone is easy to do in the chaos of an emergency event. We've also learned that more than 500 people were being treated for injuries at local hospitals. Keep in mind that the least serious injuries were likely treated last, which surely meant hours of waiting at the hospital.

Here are a few ways you can reach out to check on your friend or loved one.

Facebook has activated its 'Safety Check' feature following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Those in the Vegas area may be prompted to click an "I'm safe" button, which will let friends and family know they are okay.

To See which of your Facebook friends in the Las Vegas area have marked themselves 'safe,' visit Facebook's Safety Check HERE.

Victim Communication Hotline

Las Vegas authorities have also set up a hotline for family or friends to report a missing loved one connected to the incident. That number is 866-535-5654.

Family Reunification Center

If you can get to Las Vegas easily OR if you know someone there who check in person on your behalf, Las Vegas Police have opened up a family reunification center at its headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard - Building B.

