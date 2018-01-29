Wireless Industry: Court Orders Needed to Block Prison Calls

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - As prison officials combat contraband cellphones in the hands of the nation's inmates, a wireless trade group says court orders should be required to shut down the devices.



CTIA said in a letter earlier this month to the Federal Communications Commission that judicial review will enable officials to shut them down while not interfering with legal cellphone users nearby.



State and federal prison officials say the phones, smuggled into their institutions by the thousands, are dangerous because inmates use them to plot violence and carry out crimes. Some advocate signal jamming as a way to solve the problem.



Cellphone companies have long said they support efforts to end inmates' illegal calls but worry signal-blocking technologies could thwart legal calls.



The FCC is hosting a meeting on the issue next month.

