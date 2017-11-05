WLTX
Witnesses Say Several People Shot at Church Outside San Antonio

wltx 3:05 PM. EST November 05, 2017

CBS NEWS - Multiple witnesses told CBS affiliate and News 19 sister-station KENS that several people were shot at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Dana Fletcher, a business owner in the area, told CBS News she saw a "ton" of sheriff's vehicles and ambulances racing down the road. She said she doesn't know what happened but said there was heavy police presence and people being airlifted from the scene.

This is a developing story. For the latest, CLICK HERE

