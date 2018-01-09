WLTX
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Honduras

January 09, 2018

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Central America between Honduras and Cuba on Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

USGS reports the quake happened about 27 miles east of Great Swan Island, Honduras. 

According to reports to the geological survey, the quake was felt in Honduras and parts of Belize and Mexico, including Cancun.

