Police: Arrest made in active shooter situation at Ohio high school

Police have arrested the suspect in an active shooter situation at an Ohio high school Friday morning.

The Columbus Ohio Police said they had the gun in their possession and reported no injuries.

The incident occurred at Scioto High School in Columbus. All students are accounted for, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The police tweeted, "SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries."

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

ACTIVE SHOOTER LATEST 9:45am 9/8: 1 suspect arrested, gun taken, no injuries reported.

First call@8:33AM. Arrest@8:58 AM. Awesome teamwork! pic.twitter.com/l8O8wvMDEW — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Columbus City Schools said that students and staff at the school are safe and urged parents to not come to the school.

NEWS: Students and staff safe following incident this morning at Cols Scioto 6-12. Parents should not come to school. More details coming. — ColumbusCitySchools (@ColsCitySchools) September 8, 2017

The first call reporting an active shooter came at 8:33 a.m. Shortly after, police said they were responding and advised people to avoid the area.

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Officers made the arrest at 8:58 a.m. Officers continue to search the building as a precaution, but the suspect is in police custody.

