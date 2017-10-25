George H.W. Bush apologizes to actress who alleged improper touching

President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Former President George H.W. Bush has apologized to an actress who accused him of improperly touching her and telling a dirty joke during a photo opportunity four years ago.

"President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind," Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a written statement to USA Today.

Heather Lind, an actress who stars in the AMC series Turn: Washington's' Spies, described the incident in a since-deleted Instagram post. Lind appeared alongside Bush, who was seated in a wheelchair, in a photo together at a Houston screening of the series in 2014.

“I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo. But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo."

Actress Heather Lind speaks onstage during the 'AMC - Turn' panel discussion at the AMC/Sundance portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour on January 11, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

“He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again.’ His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.”

The 93-year-old former president, who has a Parkinsons-like disease and other ailments, uses a wheelchair and has difficulty speaking. At a concert his presidential foundation hosted in College Station, Texas, on Saturday to raise money for hurricane relief, he waved briefly at the audience from on stage but didn't make public remarks. He was joined by the other four living former presidents.

