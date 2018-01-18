Bed Bath & Beyond recalls comforter due to mold risk

The Hudson comforter by UGG has been recalled for risk of mold. (Photo: CPSC)

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is recalling an UGG brand comforter because it may expose people to mold.

A recall notice for the "Hudson" comforter posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website said mold could be in the comforter, "posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold."

There are about 175,000 comforters in the U.S. and about 20 in Canada, the commission said.

The comforters were sold in garnet, navy, gray and oatmeal colors in twin, full/queen and king sizes.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the comforters, but anyone who purchased the product should return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.

