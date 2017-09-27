WLTX
Celebrities remember 'Playboy' founder Hugh Hefner, an 'icon of all icons'

Kim Willis, USA TODAY , TEGNA 4:30 AM. EDT September 28, 2017

As word spread overnight of Hugh Hefner's death at age 91, celebrities praised the Playboy publishing icon for bringing sexual freedom to mainstream culture.

Former Playmate Jenny McCarthy saluted him as a "revolutionary" who changed lives, "especially mine. I hope I made you proud."

 

 

Larry King remembered Hefner as a "GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights."

 

 

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman declared him an "Icon of all Icons" and a "#GameChanger."

 

 

Another trailblazer, Norman Lear, declared Hefner "a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future."

 

 

Kim Kardashian said it was an honor to have been part of Team Playboy. "Love you Hef!" she added.

 

 

Filmmaker Joss Whedon tweeted the dichotomy that was Hugh Hefner. "Wait, is it possible that Hugh Hefner did good AND bad things?"

 

 

"Few did more for writers, (including) myself, breaking boundaries," comedian Richard Lewis wrote.

 

 

Actress Donna D'Errico, who credited Hefner with igniting her career by putting her in Playboy, saluted him as "an icon of epic proportions."

 

 

And Dennis Hof, star of HBO's Cathouse! and owner of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, hailed Hefner's "profound vision and enormous courage."

 

 

 

 

 

