Check Out Stunning Images of the Rare Blue Blood Moon

The Super Blue Blood Moon is a three-part event that hasn't been seen in 150 years. Tony Spitz has the details.

Ashley May, USA TODAY , WXIA 1:31 PM. EST January 31, 2018

(USA Today) - What looked like a red ball of fire appeared in the sky early Wednesday morning. The rare blue blood moon was combination of a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse. 

It was a big deal, considering it was the first such lunar trifecta visible from the U.S. since 1866.

The blue moon refers to the second full moon in a single calendar month. The supermoon is when a full moon is at its closest point in orbit to Earth. The total lunar eclipse is to thank for that red color, a blood moon.

Here are some images of the rare sight:

The Statue of Liberty made an epic cameo in New York blue blood moon images. 

 

 

The moon was also seen setting over the Empire State building. 

 

 

Here is the sight from Orlando.

 

 

Another photographer in Florida captured the sight from Clearwater Beach. 

 

 

In Los Angeles, a plane can be seen flying across the moon. 

A photographer in Singapore photographed the moon by a cable car gondola.

This was the view from Myanmar.

