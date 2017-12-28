Claire's pulls makeup from its shelves over asbestos concerns

The jewelry store Claire's is struggling to compete with stores like Forever 21 that offer jewelry plus clothing. (Photo: Getty Images)

Claire's, which sells jewelry and accessories targeted to young women, has pulled some of its makeup products off the shelves, due to reports of cancer-producing asbestos.

The company quietly announced the recall Saturday on its Twitter page, and put out a later statement. "We have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale...Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action. If you have items you wish to return in the interim period we will issue a refund."

Earlier this year retailer Justice also recalled cosmetics after a Durham, NC TV station said the product had toxic substances, including asbestos.

Exposure to asbestos, once commonly used for building insulation, has been found to lead to certain types of cancers and tumors on internal organs.

In Providence, local TV station WPRI reached out to Claire’s after a local law clerk, whose firm specializes in asbestos litigation, has makeup tested from the retailer, and found asbestos.

“You assume that when you’re purchasing it, it is safe,” Kristiana Warner said. Claire's is based in Pembroke Pines, FL.

Claire's hotline is open from 8 a.n. to 11 p.m. ET, 800-804-7194.

Here's a list of the products.

